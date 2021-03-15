Important aspects of social and political agenda will be debated in Cuba

According to the newspaper, the Congress will be a space for analysis, with the purpose of deepening the construction of the Cuban socialism in the current and future conditions and guaranteeing the development of the national economy, along with the fight for peace, unity and ideological firmness.

The event will take place amid a complex scenario characterized by the tightening of the US blockade, the increase in external support for political-ideological subversion and an economic crisis that has had an impact in all countries, now aggravated by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Precisely, the newspaper pointed out, during the fight against the pandemic, the direct link between the leaders and the people was strengthened, in which dedication, responsibility and the PCC leaders’ capacity to counter complex situations have been recognized.

The fight against the pandemic is the most accurate example that only socialism can turn solidarity and humanism into daily practices, much more when this is to save lives, the text stated.

During the meeting, the economic issues, such as those related to exports, replacement of imports, food production, productive chains, investments, monetary overhaul and saving resources, will have a priority attention.

The Congress will also outline projections to strengthen the permanent bond with workers in the non-state sector, and promote debate, exchange and the appropriate channeling of its concerns.