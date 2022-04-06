Impact of Cuban vaccines against COVID-19  is unstoppable

This is great news: the #Abdala vaccine’s dossier is ready to be reviewed by @opsoms experts, the head of State wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that the impact of the Cuban vaccines “is undeniable and unstoppable. It is the best example of the creative resistance of this people. #VamosConTodo” .

Abdala will be a pioneer in Cuba in presenting its dossier to the WHO and initiating the process of international recognition.

Formal exchanges with the WHO on this vaccine began in March by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).