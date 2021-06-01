ICAP commemorative stamp given to Pastors for Peace

In these almost 30 years of the caravans of Pastors for Peace, many things have been achieved, said Walker on behalf of the organization during the ceremony of delivery of the recognition that, exceptionally, confers the ICAP to groups and personalities with outstanding and uninterrupted work in favor of the island.

Visibly moved, the daughter of the late Reverend Lucius Walker said that the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) -Pastors for Peace is struggling hard. ‘We are all united when it comes to a single objective of solidarity with Cuba.’

For his part, Fernando Gonzalez, president of ICAP, highlighted the history of work that, in defense of the Cuban Revolution, more than two thousand friendship associations and solidarity groups in 163 countries have undertaken from different continents of the world.

‘When many thought that the Cuban Revolution would collapse together with the former socialist camp, IFCO-Pastores por la Paz opted for social activism and understood like few others the consequences of the unfair blockade imposed by the United States government,’ he stressed.