Hugo Chavez legacy recalled at Latin American Dignity Day ceremony

Venezuela’s leader Hugo Chavez, who passed away nine years ago on March 5, 2013, was recalled on Friday 4, during a ceremony in Havana to mark Day of Latin American and Caribbean Dignity.

The event, held at the building hosting the Cuban Friendship Institute, praised peace, sovereignty, solidarity and the respect among all nations.

Venezuelan Charge d’ Affairs Edwin Diaz stressed the significance of the date for Venezuelans and other Latin American nations acknowledging the work and thinking of Hugo Chavez. The best friend of Cuba, as described by Cuban historic revolution leader Fidel Castro, has become ideological essence of a political project aimed at the construction of a free, sovereign and independent nation and region, said the Venezuelan official.

He said the best way to homage such historic leaders—Chavez and Fidel—is keeping firm in the face of those who want to make their legacies disappear as well the project of Jose Marti and Simon Bolivar.

Fernando Gonzalez Llort, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and President of the Friendship Institute said that Chaves lives undefeated in the revolutionary dimension of heroes like Simon Bolivar, Jose Marti, Augusto Cesar Sandino, Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, who drew up the roads towards freedom and the dignity of the American continent.

In moments like these ones, it is crucial to bring together all political parties and Latin American leftwing movements to face imperialism and the neoliberal rightists who insist in destroying any advancement towards true democracy and social justice, Gonzalez Llort said.

The ceremony was attended by Rogelio Polanco, head of the Communist Party Ideological Department and member of its secretariat; Josefina Vidal, member of the Communist Party Central Committee and deputy foreign minister; Angel Arzuaga, deputy chief and coordinator of the Communist Party’s International Relations Department.

Latin American and Caribbean Day was set up on the initiative of the Network in Defense of Humanity following the passing of Hugo Chavez on March 5, 2013.