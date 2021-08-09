High incidence of COVID-19 cases in Cienfuegos province

Many factors have influenced the red COVID-19 positivity of the province of Cienfuegos, showing an incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days of 13 725 total cases, it represents a 3 388.5%, which is very high – 2nd highest in the country, despite having one of the smallest populations and land space among its counterparts in Cuba.

Added to this is the high incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which in the last 15 days had high reports, especially in the municipalities of Cienfuegos, Rodas and Lajas.

These high rates and figures bring natural concern about the number of beds, infrastructure capacities, medicines, human resources to face the onslaught of COVID-19.

On this, just say that the territory expanded capacities to accommodate patients of pediatric ages, including the Pasacaballos hotel, while rooms at the Gustavo Aldereguia Lima provincial hospital with 100 more beds were intended to attend patients positive to COVID-19.

They also reorganized the 24 hr Emergency Services at that institution to attend with eight medical offices, with their respective health professional, to people suspected of coronavirus.

While new brigades of medical graduates support the health facilities and more than twenty isolation centers located in schools, sports hotels, hotels, universities receive the sick.

However, beyond the factors that affect the evolution of this pandemic, the causes that make the reports go up daily should be addressed, among these the one caused by Delta variant, way more contagious and lethal than the previous ones.

Even so, with this strain in circulation within Cienfuegos territory, the lack of risk perception is noted, and a large part of the population remains on the streets as if they lived new normality post-COVID-19 that we once had.

The conscience of Cienfuegos has been called on multiple occasions by political and health authorities, however, many ignore the guidelines, with the belief that COVID-19 is for another and not for you, even if she or he are daily exposed, and incidentally to the family that remains at home, among these minors and the elderly, pregnant and recently given birth women.

All the links of health, from primary care to the last level, are stressed to save lives, but because of the irresponsible, it is not possible to continue pulling the chain that is already tense, in the midst of this wave with strains that infect 70 percent more than those already suffered.

Now it is up to each Cienfuegos resident to comply with the protection measures, distancing himself, or better staying at home, to lower the red of the positivity of a province that last year maintained indicators of great control over the pandemic.

Only in this way – with a mask, hand sanitizing lotions, and maintaining physical distance – will they avoid contracting the virus that makes people sick and kills without distinction between young or old, sick or healthy.

(Transleted from an article written by Onelia Chaveco published in ACN)