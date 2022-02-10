Havana Science Park aims to gain a foothold in the digital ecosystem

The Havana Science and Technology Park (PCT) stands as an indispensable digital ecosystem in Cuba’s development through the promotion of synergies between enterprises, entities, markets and academia.

PCT president Rafael Luis Torralbas Ezpeleta said that the trading company contributes to the achievement of technological sovereignty with ICT projects for corporate Cuba.

“This year is bound to be one of growth, since we intend to export our services and strengthen our links with the state sector with a view to the creation of new MSMEs in this field, as they are outnumbered by the private organizations,” he told ACN.

Established two years ago, but with only one year in operation, PCT boasts over 140 opportunities in its portfolio, mostly in the state sector. It has signed seven foreign contracts and 13 individual agreements, which has made it possible for the entity to have 82 national and international clients.

Torralbas pointed out that PCT’s business model seeks to offer its clients a value proposal valid since the conception to the generalization and marketing stages, whereas in terms of logistics the company offers real estate and technological infrastructure, with incentives based on lower costs of leasing.

He added that they are focused on taking a qualitative leap with the development of value-adding research lines and the inclusion of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, since PCT is largely involved in automation, e-commerce, public health and biopharmaceutical solutions, food production, management systems and Internet service platforms.

Following the approval of its legal status and its official constitution in January 2020, the Havana Science and Technology Park Society is in charge of managing initiatives that promote the digital transformation of society as the first management model of its kind to come into practice in Cuba.