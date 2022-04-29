Havana and Rome agree to sell Cuban COVID-19 vaccines in Italy

Representatives of the Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV) and the Swiss-Italian ADDIENNE Pharma&Biotech signed a cooperation accord Thursday in Havana to develop, bottle and commercialize the Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine SOBERANA 02 in Italy.

The agreement, which is the result of joint work with the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC), will allow immunize Europeans and other people from around the world with the Cuban vaccine, which has proven its high effectiveness in controlling the pandemic, said IFV general director Vicente Verez.

He said this is just a first stage, which will be followed by a possible full production of SOBERANA02 and other vaccines at ADDIENNE Pharma&Biotech facilities.

According to Dagmar Garcia, Clinical and Development Research Director at IFV, the accord joins others between Cuba and Italy under the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with the assistance offered by the Cuban Henry Reeve medical contingent and later the clinical tests of the Cuban vaccine SOBERANA PLUS-TURIN in 2021.

The presidents of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martinez, and of AICEC, Michelle Curto, signed an MOU favoring bilateral exchange in the area of medications and biotech products.

The accord was signed in the context of BioHabana2022 Biotech International Congress underway till April 29 at Havana’s Conventions Hall. The forum is being attended by over 900 delegates and guests from 51 countries.