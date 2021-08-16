Grace weakens to Tropical Depression moving toward the west

At 8:00 pm , the center of Tropical Depression Grace was located by an Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 68.1 West.

The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A general west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, Grace will move over Hispaniola on Monday, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday, and near or over west-central Cuba on Wednesday.

The aircraft reported that maximum sustained winds remain near 35

mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).