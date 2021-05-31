World caravans against US blockade on Cuba grow overseas

The US blockade, imposed over six decades on Cuba and which Joe Biden administration has unchanged until today, generates growing condemnation worldwide.

‘While the world is currently calling for building up Puentes de Amor Caravan campaign amid the pandemic, the US government still keeps Donald Trump´s measures untouched. Fighting COVID-19 is world-wide, the claim against US blockade, too,’ Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez live-tweeted.

Weekend´s demonstrations in over 70 cities around the world showed the rejection of a policy that fails to break the will of Cuba’s sovereignty but does cause substantial damage to Cuban people.

Mientras el 🌎demanda tender #PuentesdeAmor en medio de la pandemia, el gobierno de EEUU mantiene intactas las medidas de Trump que dañan al pueblo cubano. La lucha contra la #COVID19 es universal, el reclamo contra el bloqueo, también. ❎ #EliminaElBloqueo

❎ #TambienEsUnVirus pic.twitter.com/wSerB4nkZH — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 30, 2021

This global demand became clear on weekend in several Latin American nations and in some 25 cities across the United States where the call for the 3rd Puentes de Amor Caravan got a noteworthy response.

US demonstrators also called for President Joe Biden to resume family reunification plan called off by Trump back in 2017 and to reopen consular services in Havana, among others.

Likewise, demonstrations were reported in Canada, Italy, Spain, Germany and South Africa, as part of the global solidarity day to be held through June 23, when Cuba will present its report regarding the US blockade impact at the United Nations.

Rallies, walks, car parades, sit-ins and other actions were also conducted in UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Ethiopia, Niger, Liberia, Slovakia, Tunisia, Australia, Finland and Namibia.

Highlighting this call´s success, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted: ‘Bridges of Love for Cuba campaign has re-emerged in an array of cities around the world.’