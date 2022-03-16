French tour operators interested in Cuba as a tourist destination

French tour operators’ executives have reaffirmed on Wednesday 16, their commitment to Cuba as a tourist destination, which they described it as authentic, safe and rich for its cultural and natural offer and its human welcome.

Cuba represents for us an absolutely fantastic destination, and we have worked hard to return after two years of global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which of course the island was affected as well, Julien Hamon, general director of Le Vacon Group, told Prensa Latina.

Havanatour Paris director Grettel Lopez also said that since the revival of tourism in Cuba in November 2021, sales are gradually returning, although she predicted the definitive takeoff for the next season, which will run from November 2022 to April 2023, with a previous peak in the summer.

For her part, Katia Darchy, general director of Sol Latino Travel, considered that the recovery of the market will be gradual, after the global effects caused by the pandemic.

Hamon, Lopez and Darchy participated in an event at the Cuban Embassy in France on Tuesday’s evening, where they received an update on the new tourist offers in the Caribbean nation.

Cuban Embassy’s tourism adviser Diana Rosa Gonzalez gave details of the work done during the two years of the pandemic to improve the hotel infrastructure and the quality of service, in areas such as Internet access, restaurants and swimming pools.

Gonzalez also convened French tour operators to participate in the International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, to be held on May 3-7 in the world-famous resort of Varadero.