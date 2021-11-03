French solidarity association convenes mobilization to support Cuba

It also denounced the call to hold anti-government protests on November 15th, which were described as provocation and a serious aggression promoted from abroad.

It was also warned that Cuban children will return to classrooms and the country will reactivate tourism on that day, after more than a year of global restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuba Si France pointed out that a counterrevolutionary group financed by the CIA and the anti-Cuban mafia in Miami was chosen this time as the spearhead of the newest provocation.

The association repudiated the fact that the crusade comes at a time when the island is leaving the pandemic behind and is suffering the impact of the intensification of the blockade of the United States.

It also warned in its mobilization call in defense of Cuba, its people and its Revolution that the maneuver planned for November 15th seeks to sow violence and chaos that justify a foreign intervention disguised as humanitarian action.