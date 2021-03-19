French parliamentary leader repudiates blockade on Cuba

French parliamentary and political leader Andre Chassaigne on Friday condemned the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and the damages it has caused in the daily lives of its inhabitants.

‘We assume that a priority objective must be the lifting of this siege destined to kill the Cuban people,’ Chassaigne, who is also a member of the French Communist Party and chairman of the Democratic and Republican Left Group at the National Assembly, stressed in statements to Prensa Latina.

Chassaigne advocated for concrete actions to disclose the consequences of the blockade implemented by Washington for six decades, which was tightened by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) with more than 240 measures, among them the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

We are working in France so that public opinion understands the situation and the paralyzing impact of the US policy about the Cuban economy and the transformations taking place there, he said.

The parliamentary leader sent through Prensa Latina a message of support to the Communist Party of Cuba for its 8th Congress, scheduled to be held in April, and the efforts it is making along with the Cuban people to maintain and strengthen the revolutionary path amid so much hostility.