Fred weakens toTropical Depression while moving towards eastern Cuba

Cuban National Institute of Meteorology forecasts an increase in clouds, showers, and heavy rains in the eastern region of Cuba starting Thursday, given the forecast cone of now Tropical Depression Fred through the Caribbean.

At 8:00 pm the center of Tropical Depression Fred was located by satellite-derived wind data near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 71.6 West.

Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and a general west-northwestward motion with a

decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over Hispaniola overnight, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the

northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday.

Data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little, if any change, in strength is expected overnight.Slow re-intensification is forecast to begin by

Thursday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

(With information from NOAA)