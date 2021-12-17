Fire destroys citadel in Santiago de Cuba, no deaths reported

Authorities of the Ministry of Interior (Minint) and the municipal government of Santiago de Cuba are investigating the causes of the fire that occurred on Thursday 16, on San Carlos Street -very close to Cespedes Park-, which affected nine rooms of a citadel.

Elio Rodriguez, Mayor of the capital city, assured ACN that there are no injuries or deaths as a result of the incident and highlighted the urgent work of the Firefighters Brigade and the Red Cross to control the fire.

As he explained, they are waiting for the results of the investigation with the purpose of identifying the origin of the event and once concluded, the brigades of Communal Services will enter to collect the debris and clean up the place.

Subsequently, he said, they will evaluate the material damages and will determine the companies and organizations in charge of the restoration of the houses or any other decision, according to the extent of the damages, since they are old and wooden constructions.

The fire occurred around 8 o’clock this Thursday and thanks to the quick action of the Minint, the Red Cross, the paramedic personnel of the Camilo Torres polyclinic and other entities of the territory, it did not spread to other houses or nearby institutions, among them, primary and secondary schools.

At this moment, the investigations of the experts continue, in order to clarify as soon as possible what happened, while the municipal authorities move the affected families to safe places, with the maxim that the Cuban Revolution and the Cuban State will not abandon their children.

Political and governmental authorities of the province also arrived at the site and exchanged with the people present there.