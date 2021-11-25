Fidel, Cienfuegos provincial hospital and quality health care

General Hospital Dr. Gustavo Aldereguia Lima (GAL) was founded by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in Cienfuegos, within the initiative carried out from the very start of the Revolution triumph to improve and create medical facilities and services in Cuba.

During the inauguration speech of this modern institution in 1979, the undisputed leader of the Cuban revolutionary process, expressed his hope that this center would become a symbol of the health, life and happiness of Cienfuegos.

And so it has been to date because, with Fidel’s ideas as a beacon, quality of care for people prevails, who have a greater life expectancy in this Caribbean nation, similar to that of any developed country. Hence the full validity of Fidel’s words at that time, when he expressed that this hospital means a lot of security and tranquility for families throughout the territory.

This is how this region in the south-central part of the island boasts excellent results nowadays, for example, the Regional Center for Assisted Reproduction, located at Gustavo Aldereguia Lima, exceeds 85 percent effectiveness in the number of pregnancies obtained by intrauterine insemination, this is appreciated by those parents eager to start a family and bring a healthy baby into the world.

For this purpose, a multidisciplinary team contributes to provide better care to patients, made up of the specialties of Nutrition, Endocrinology, Urology and Natural and Traditional Medicine treatments, Dr. Praxedes Rojas Quintana, a specialist in Gynecology, told the Cuban News Agency. and Obstetrics.

Another case where the development of Cienfuegos is observed, with an excellent attention, is in the tendency to decrease the infant mortality rate, located at 4.3 per 100,000 live births, according to information provided by Mother Infant Care Program. For its part, the Provincial Blood Bank, distinguished with the status of National Vanguard in 2021, provides and meets the demand for blood products, plasma and leukocytes, the latter two for the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Fidel, the simple fact of donating blood is already a test of human solidarity, conscience and fraternal spirit, since voluntary donors contribute to saving lives and providing better living conditions to patients. In the control of epidemics, as in the case of COVID-19, the GAL workers prove their endurance and during the pandemic peak they assumed various responsibilities, many of them from the red zone, hardly without rest, in order to guarantee care of all patients and preserve their health.

As Fidel dreamed, Cienfuegos has dissimilar strengths, since it has excellent professionals, all competent, serious, disciplined, supportive, elements that should always characterize Cuban doctors.