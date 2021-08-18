18 de agosto de 2021
Fidel Castro tuvo razón sobre Afganistán, recuerda presidente de Cuba
Fidel Castro was right about Afghanistan, recalls Cuban president

Fidel Castro was right when he advocated that the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan would be a long war, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled this Wednesday 18.

The head of state subscribed in his Twitter account to a statement made by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution in November 2001.

Fidel (2/11/2001) on the Yankee invasion of Afghanistan: ‘…It is enough that 20,000 or 30,000 men use intelligent methods of irregular warfare, the same ones that the United States wants to use, and that fight can last 20 years.’ And it lasted 20 years FidelVive, Diaz-Canel wrote.

Previously, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, also wrote on Twitter, that ‘ 20 years had to pass with thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in expenses to confirm that the US has no right to rule the destiny of Afghanistan or of any sovereign country’.

After two decades of occupation by the United States and NATO countries of Afghanistan and war against the Taliban, that movement took power again after the debacle of the Afghan government and army, supported and financed by Washington.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

