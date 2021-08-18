Fidel Castro was right about Afghanistan, recalls Cuban president

Fidel (2/11/2001) on the Yankee invasion of Afghanistan: ‘…It is enough that 20,000 or 30,000 men use intelligent methods of irregular warfare, the same ones that the United States wants to use, and that fight can last 20 years.’ And it lasted 20 years FidelVive, Diaz-Canel wrote.

Previously, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, also wrote on Twitter, that ‘ 20 years had to pass with thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in expenses to confirm that the US has no right to rule the destiny of Afghanistan or of any sovereign country’.

After two decades of occupation by the United States and NATO countries of Afghanistan and war against the Taliban, that movement took power again after the debacle of the Afghan government and army, supported and financed by Washington.