26 de noviembre de 2021
Inaugurarán en Cuba Centro Fidel Castro Ruz
Inglés | English

Fidel Castro Ruz Center inaugurated in Cuba

por Prensa Latina

The Fidel Castro Ruz Center, aimed at the study and dissemination of the thought and work of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, has been opened on November 25, five years after his physical disappearance.

On December 27, 2016, the National Assembly of People’s Power passed the Law 23 “On the use of the name and figure of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro” and endorsed the exceptional nature of the creation of the institution.

The inauguration is the central national activity for the celebration and will take place at the center itself, located in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, where the La Colmenita Children’s Theater Company premiered a play created for the opening.

También te puede gustar

CIGB with more than 1,300 biotechnology products international patents

Cuba celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development

Intervención del Primer Ministro para el debate de la ONU sobre la financiación para el desarrollo en la era de la COVID-19

Statement by Cuban PM at the UNGA75 debate on financing for development in the COVID-19 era

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *