February 24,1895: Cuba recalls the start of Cuban War of Independence

On February 24, 1895, the fight against Spanish colonialism resumed in Cuba, a necessary war for the Caribbean island whose victory was snatched by the United States intervention.

At the beginning of 1895 there was a likely insurrectionary atmosphere in Cuba. In the years 1893 and 1894, Jose Marti, the main organizer of this feat, visited several countries in Latin America and cities in the United States, to unite the main leaders of the War of 1868 among themselves and with the younger ones, in addition to collecting meterial means for the new war.

From the middle of 1894, he accelerated the preparations of the so-called Plan de la Fernandina, he intended to promote a short war to prevent Cubans from suffering the tearing effects of a long war, like the previous one.

On December 8, 1894, he drafted and signed, together with Colonels Mayia Rodriguez on behalf of Maximo Gomez and Enrique Collazo on behalf of the patriots of the island, the uprising plan in Cuba. The plan was discovered by the Spanish authorities and consequently all the war material and logistics collected were seized.

Despite the great setback that this meant, Marti decided to go ahead with the plans for armed pronouncements on the island, which was supported by all the main leaders of the previous wars and this setback, far from daunting the independence supporters, raised the revolutionary spirit.

Cuba was submerged in an economic crisis, nuanced by the embezzlement of budgets and a high and strong tax policy of the Spanish crown. On the other hand, Cubans lacked political rights, even to hold government positions. In this scenario, political parties appeared that were opposed to the independence of Cuba.

Faced with the loss of economic control, the crown increased its repression, notes from the time describe.In this context, social ills grew, but at the same time subjective conditions were present, such as the presence of Jose Marti as a leader of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, and a heightened awareness of the masses who maintained their independence ideals.

The revolutionary situation created in 1895 in Cuba was expressed in the sharpening of the colony-metropolis contradictions. Marti ordered a consultation of profound political significance: the election of the General in Chief of the Liberation Army, and already on August 18, 1984, the Dominican Maximo Gomez was unanimously elected.

As scholars of that historical stage have pointed out, that was a generalized opinion among the emigrants and on the Island that without the participation of the valuable warrior the complete success of a new contest was impossible.

Upon assuming the assignment that the Party placed in his hands, the General took charge of an essential task of the organizational phase: he had to summon chiefs and officers who at some point were under his orders and, with them, set in motion a military structure.

The task required maximum secrecy, since these were, for the most part, in the territory occupied by the enemy. Along the way, tactical disagreements arose and there were moments of misunderstanding, but all difficulties were smoothed out by the force of shared principles.

The war broke out on February 24, 1895 and although many historians say that it began in the town of Baire, -which is why it is always remembered as Grito de Baire -, other experts assert that the uprising occurred simultaneously in various points of the national geography.

This feat -although superior in several aspects to the Ten Years’ War (1868-1878) – once again had the misfortune of repeating the mistakes of that campaign, such as the lack of union among the military leaders, something that the United States took advantage of.

The absence of consensus among the leaders of the campaign made it possible for the U.S to find a gap to annihilate the representative bodies of the Cuban nation. Also added was the loss of unifying political-military leaders such as Antonio Maceo and Jose Marti, who perished on the battlefield.

The United States contemplated for 30 years the struggle of the Cuban people, and put its efforts into seizing the largest of the Antilles and made it clear when it prevented the entry of the mambisa (insurgent) troops to Santiago de Cuba and with the Treaty of Paris, which put an end to the so-called Spanish-Cuban-American War.

However, the resumption of the war on February 24, 1895 and its entire trajectory served as a lesson for later times from the political-military point of view, especially in terms of the need for a single command.

In another order, many became aware that the predictions of Marti, were valid for Cuba and the rest of Latin America, since he was able to understand in time the danger that the giant of the north represented for the peoples of the continent.