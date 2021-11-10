10 de noviembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Family Code Draft increasingly resembles Cuba, Diaz-Canel stresses

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, stressed on Tuesday 9, on social media that a comprehensive and consensual text is being achieved for the Code of Families, which increasingly resembles the country.

The president said on this social media that the Preliminary Draft already has a 23rd version, which includes more than 500 opinions gathered in the consultations with specialists.

This October, the specialized debates on the Preliminary Draft concluded, which took place in 47 institutions and organizations throughout the country, such as the National Association of Writers and Artists, the Cuban Workers’ Federation, the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Havana and the Cuban Society of Psychology.

The Preliminary Draft will be submitted next December to the National Assembly of People’s Power for its approval by the deputies and further popular consultation.

También te puede gustar

Cuban president visits innovation and electronics center

Comparecencia especial de Díaz-Canel y el Primer Ministro

Cuba enters into the new normality after having controlled the COVID-19 pandemic

Cuba thanks China for donating 5,000-photovoltaic solar energy systems

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *