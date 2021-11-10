Family Code Draft increasingly resembles Cuba, Diaz-Canel stresses

The president said on this social media that the Preliminary Draft already has a 23rd version, which includes more than 500 opinions gathered in the consultations with specialists.

This October, the specialized debates on the Preliminary Draft concluded, which took place in 47 institutions and organizations throughout the country, such as the National Association of Writers and Artists, the Cuban Workers’ Federation, the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Havana and the Cuban Society of Psychology.

The Preliminary Draft will be submitted next December to the National Assembly of People’s Power for its approval by the deputies and further popular consultation.