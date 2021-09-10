Expert recommends self-care after pediatric vaccination in Cuba

After children get vaccinated, the ProSalud expert said, they must follow the established measures such as the correct use of face masks, frequent hand washing and physical distancing.

The vaccination process is being carried out as a campaign, that is, immunizing more in less time, Perez explained, and said that only children will be vaccinated in the certified schools for this process.

She insisted that families must cooperate with the campaign and support the work at schools, whose teaching and non-teaching staff will also be vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated yet.

She explained that children convalescing from COVID-19 and those allergic to thimerosal will also be administered the vaccine when health authorities order it.