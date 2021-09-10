10 de septiembre de 2021
El Centro para el Control Estatal de Medicamentos, Equipos y Dispositivos Médicos (CECMED) aprobó el primer ensayo clínico a ejecutarse en el país en población pediátrica
Expert recommends self-care after pediatric vaccination in Cuba

The head of the Cuban Department for Health Promotion (ProSalud), Susel Perez, recommended to keep the self-care of children after they get vaccinated with the three shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Speaking on television, Perez called on parents to protect themselves against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, because, many times, they are the ones who infect their children, and this would harm the full administration of the vaccine.

After children get vaccinated, the ProSalud expert said, they must follow the established measures such as the correct use of face masks, frequent hand washing and physical distancing.

The vaccination process is being carried out as a campaign, that is, immunizing more in less time, Perez explained, and said that only children will be vaccinated in the certified schools for this process.

She insisted that families must cooperate with the campaign and support the work at schools, whose teaching and non-teaching staff will also be vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated yet.

She explained that children convalescing from COVID-19 and those allergic to thimerosal will also be administered the vaccine when health authorities order it.

