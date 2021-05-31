Current US administration maintains some old policies characterized by a confrontational approach to Cuba, said Gail Walker, executive director of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) – Pastors for Peace.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, Walker criticized the recent pronouncements by U.S government regarding the island’s cooperation in the efforts against terrorism, ‘which is incredible – she added – when we think about the kind of policies that Washington supports in the entire world’.

In turn, she regretted that after more than four months after the arrival of Democrat Joseph Biden to the White House, the 243 coercive measures imposed on Cuba by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021) still remain in force.

It is painful and frustrating, but it does not come as a surprise because in the United States, policy towards Cuba in many aspects comes directed by an influential sector of the most conservative Cuban-Americans in Miami, said Walker, co-president of the National Solidarity Network with the island.

She recalled that Biden made hopeful statements during his electoral campaign and after four years with Trump «we expected a different attitude towards Cuba, a different policy towards Cuba.»

Gail Walker considered that the Biden could lift some restrictions to alleviate the pain and suffering of families in the Caribbean nation and mentioned that several members of the United States Congress have presented legislative initiatives in that sense and for the elimination of the blockade imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

Inspired by the legacy of her father, the Reverend Lucius Walker, founder in 1992 of the Pastors for Peace caravan, Gail noted that the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow the 2020 edition, but ‘we are determined to come in the fall , about October or November, come back here in solidarity. ‘

In addition to visiting US students at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), one of the objectives of his trip now is to start the plans for the next caravan, she said.

It is very important – she added – that we continue to illustrate that the American people have an opinion opposed to the blockade against Cuba and the caravans express that rejection.

She described the ELAM training program as wonderful, which since its inception in 2001 has graduated 196 North American medicine students.

I want to feel honored for keeping alive the project devised by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and not missing the efforts made by her father.

Walker said that was an opportunity offered to young people who had the passion to become doctors, but not the quarter of a million dollars needed to study medicine in the United States.

For the executive director of IFCO, the students are receiving the training that only Cuba can provide and they are taking what they have learned back to the communities, especially the poorest that lack health services.

She confessed that Cuba is in her heart because it represents «many beautiful things.» ‘It might not be perfect, but it becomes a reference when we think about health, education, caring for the elderly or children, the environment, sustainability and when you don’t see the number of people living in the streets like it happens in New York, where I live. ‘