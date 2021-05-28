Effects of extreme climate increase population displacement

In addition, the number of displaced people is the highest in at least a decade, and more than three times the number of citizens who had to abandon their settlements due to the outbreak and expansion of armed conflicts or continuous acts of violence.

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, quoted by AlertaGeo.com in late 2020, 55 million people had to move because of that situation.

The source noted that the number of climate migrants is likely to be quite underestimated because facts are incomplete.

Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather phenomena such as cyclones, hurricanes, monsoon rains and floods, and displacements may seriously damage the world’s economy, the source concluded.