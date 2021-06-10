National Geographic recognizes the existence of a fifth ocean

National Geographic announced this week that it is officially recognizing a fifth ocean: the Southern Ocean.

This body of water lies around the Antarctic, stretching from the coastline to the 60 degrees latitude mark.

The ecological boundary of the Southern Ocean follows a sinuous line around the Antarctic continent called the Antarctic Convergence or polar front pic.twitter.com/eFv7y2DqAQ — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 8, 2021

All oceans are connected, so in a way, there is only one ocean. But the planet’s waters have been traditionally split into four regions: the Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, and Indian oceans.

The change makes the Southern Ocean the second-smallest, only bigger than the Arctic ocean.

Adding the Southern Ocean makes scientific sense because it is a distinct ecological region, according to Alex Tait, National Geographic’s geographer.

Today, on #WorldOceanDay, National Geographic has updated its map policy to recognize the Earth’s fifth ocean—the Southern Ocean. 🌊 The Southern Ocean forms a distinct ecological region filled with vibrant ecosystems that are home to species like whales & penguins. @insidenatgeo pic.twitter.com/qlx8C2tFTX — National Geographic Pristine Seas (@NG_PristineSeas) June 8, 2021

It is served by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which brings colder and less salty water than more Northern regions of the ocean, CBS News reported.

By adding a fifth ocean, the magazine is breaking away from guidance from the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

The organization, which sets the rules for sea mapping, has not ratified a proposal to add the Southern Ocean, which was first submitted in 2000.