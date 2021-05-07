E-payment on the rise in Cuban domestic trade system

The implementation of electronic payment through the use of the QR code using the EnZona app, a novel method whose use is spreading in both wholesale and retail entities, is advancing throughout the country’s domestic trade system.

Miriam Perez Gonzalez, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade (MINCIN), explained that the Ministry has been working for more than two years in the implementation of the informatization policy and electronic government.

She highlighted the progress in the computerization of 110 consumer registry offices, known as Oficodas, as well as the digitalization of MINCIN’s commercial registry, which allows the completion of procedures virtually among all the actors involved in the trade system.

The current process also known as bancarization, explained the vice minister, began in 2019 with the implementation of POS in construction materials stores and had greater magnitude the following year with the establishment of payment methods in wholesale warehouses, for the sale of food products in high demand.

Perez Gonzalez said that to date, 5,431 retail facilities linked to the basic food basket of the population have carried out transactions through this method, in which payments valued at 130 million 639 thousand pesos have been recorded.

All the warehouses in the capital city have the new e-commerce facilities, but work is being done to implement them throughout the country, she said.

Regarding the advantages of this form of payment, she said that it allows greater control over financial resources, makes the activity more transparent and avoids the handling and transfer of large amounts of cash; in addition, it has made it possible to minimize the organization’s chains of non-payments to its suppliers.

She detailed that more than 215 million pesos worth of merchandise have been sold through electronic payment apps in wholesale and retail stores, which allow this type of payment to be made through the QR code.

As another new element, the Basic Business Units (UEB) created this year in the domestic trade system have as a requirement the computerization of their payment methods, Perez Gonzalez emphasized.

She commented that at the beginning of the current semester, payments through electronic channels began to be made against delivery of goods between retail units and their supplying entities, an experience started in the capital with the distribution of dairy products, but which should be generalized for food products such as bread, meat and tobacco.

Finally, the official also called on managers and consumers to promote the culture of the use of new electronic payment methods, a development policy to which all Cuban society is called.

(Edited from ACN)