25 de enero de 2022
Donation of medical supplies from Russia arrives in Cuba

por Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

A new solidarity shipment from Russia arrived in Havana with medical supplies for the Cuban Health system, valued in two million dollars.

Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, thanked on behalf of the Cuban Government and people for the aid of 22 tons, which constitutes the fifth shipment from Moscow since this new stage of collaboration began at the end of December 2021.

 More than 70,000 protective suits, three million syringes, 200,000 masks and 95,000 units of medical supplies have arrived in the Antillean nation distributed on these flights, he explained. At the reception, Andrey Guskov, ambassador of the Russian Federation in Cuba, specified that his government donated a total of more than 83 tons of medical supplies to contribute fight the COVID-19 in the island, which suffers under the hardships caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.

Cuba shows the world its professionalism and solidarity by being the first country in Latin America to have its own anti-COVID-19 vaccines and by sending its doctors to other nations, the diplomat highlighted at the reception ceremony. He assured that his country will continue to collaborate with the Caribbean nation and announced the prompt arrival of a Russian freighter with more than 19 thousand tons of wheat.

The batch that arrived on Monday night is mainly made up of multipurpose medical protective suits, syringes, disposable masks, plasters and medicines. According to official figures, in 2021 Cuba received about 135 donations from 40 nations, particularly medical supplies and food.

