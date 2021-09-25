25 de septiembre de 2021
Cuba hacia la normalidad con reapertura de comercio y gastronomía
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel welcomes services reopening in Cuban provinces

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday welcomed the gradual reopening of services for the public in several Cuban provinces, and warned about the need to maintain anti-COVID-19 measures.

It is very exciting to see some of our cities return to happier times. But it cannot be done outside the rest of the country or the world. The use of facemasks, distancing and individual protection are essential, the president wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Cuba started a process of reactivation of activities at stores, gastronomic centers and services to the population in seven provinces, including the capital and the Isla de La Juventud (Isle of Youth) Special Municipality, where Covid-19 contagions have fallen due to the advance of vaccination.

Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Ciego de Avila, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Mayabeque are the other provinces.

Measures will benefit the public and private sectors, and are still accompanied by the checking of health regulations in the face of the pandemic.

The reactivation of activities allows the extension of service hours, including public transport, which is the decision of territorial authorities.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

