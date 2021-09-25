Diaz-Canel welcomes services reopening in Cuban provinces

It is very exciting to see some of our cities return to happier times. But it cannot be done outside the rest of the country or the world. The use of facemasks, distancing and individual protection are essential, the president wrote on Twitter.

Ilusiona mucho ver a algunas de nuestras ciudades regresar a sus momentos más alegres. Pero no puede hacerse al margen del resto del país o del mundo. El uso de mascarillas, el distanciamiento y la protección individual son indispensables. #PonleCorazonhttps://t.co/YJDolVqn3l — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 25, 2021