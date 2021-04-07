Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, said this Tuesday 6, on Twitter that it will take months for the country to be fully immunized, so he urged to act responsibly to avoid positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Pasarán meses para que #Cuba quede completamente inmunizada. No basta con poner el hombro. Hay que poner actuación responsable. Por el bien de nuestras familias y de la Patria: distanciamiento, higiene y mascarillas. #MásQueUnaVacunaEsUnPaís pic.twitter.com/6EDOuyHaPZ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 6, 2021

It is not enough to stand shoulder to shoulder. It is necessary to act responsibly, the Cuban president stressed, adding that for the good of our families and the homeland, measures such as distancing, hygiene and masks must be preserved.

Regarding the Phase III clinical trials of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Diaz-Canel highlighted in another communication that more than 90, 000 volunteers have already received the second dose of Soberana 02 and Abdala.

The head of state continued in his tweet that at the same time, the controlled intervention study continues with thousands of other Cubans, which represents an extraordinary effort that deserves a more responsible popular response.

Concerning the national epidemiological situation, he described the beginning of April as alarming, with a daily average of more than 1,000 cases, most of them in Havana.

In the coming hours there will be more drastic closing measures, as in the case of the first outbreak of COVID-19, he announced.

(Taken from ACN)