Diaz-Canel recognizes Cienfuegos’ effort to revitalize communities and produce food

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez visited on December 2, the rural community of La Parra, in the municipality of Cumanayagua to learn details about the transformations that are taking place there for social benefit of the inhabitants.

Accompanied by the highest political and governmental authorities of the Cienfuegos territory, the Cuban president visited the community’s doctor’s office and pharmacy, the public library, the Osvaldo Fuentes Diaz primary school and the geographical elevation where they will erect a sculptural monument to commemorate Fidel Castro’s visit

in the sixties of the last century, at which time he devised the creation of this type of settlement close to the existing dairy farms.

“I believe that if we are doing it like this, little by little, with the participation of the mass organizations; We are going to return to each community its splendor, said Diaz-Canel.

We are going to solve the accumulated problems; We are going to gain awareness that we can never leave so many accumulated problems again and that we always have to be working.

And the time may come when we do new things, green areas, sidewalks, that there are areas for children to play sports and exercise – that they can play soccer and baseball – and above all that there is participation, that we all support each other because none of us can more than all of us together.

To the residents of La Parra, Diaz-Canel also recommended, “to participate in the assemblies that are currently taking place of accountability of the constituency delegate to their electors to raise their needs and that later, the participation is majority to do together to popular control to protect what has been achieved.

During this visit to the province of Cienfuegos, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary for Organization and Politics of Cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Alejandro Gil Fernandez Deputy Prime Minister and head of Economy and Planning were part of the delegation, together with Ydael Pérez Brito, Minister of Agriculture and Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, National Coordinator of the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution.