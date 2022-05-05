Diaz-Canel receives Venezuelan sectoral vice-president

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel received on Wednesday 4, Freddy Ñáñez, sectoral vice president of Communication, Culture and Tourism of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Minister of People’s Power for Communication and Information.
The Cuban President described this visit as necessary and opportune, while the Bolivarian high official thanked the reception received in Cuba.
Ñañez had given earlier a lecture at the «Raul Roa Garcia» Higher Institute of Foreign Relations on the challenges that social networks impose on our peoples and on the reality that the big media corporations build at a global level, with the participation of students of international relations and press professionals in Cuba.
Ñáñez is a philosopher, journalist, poet, editor, and serves as president of Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the main news channel of the State.
His experience in political communication and his literary publications have earned him several awards, including the National Book Award (2005) and two awards in the poetry genre.
The Venezuelan minister was received on Wednesday by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, a meeting in which they reaffirmed the ties of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation between the two peoples and governments, as well as the common will to continue strengthening them.
