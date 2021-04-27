El mundo recuerda la tragedia de #Chernobyl ocurrida hace 35 años en la ciudad ucraniana de Pripyat. #Cuba hizo suyo ese dolor al ofrecer tratamientos y cura a miles de niños afectados por el accidente nuclear. #CubaSalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/mnwc6JeSId
Over 21,000 children with illnesses caused by radiation exposure were treated in Cuba between 1989 and 2011, thanks to a program that also strengthened the ties of friendship between Cuba and Ukraine.
The Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez and her Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhen Yenin, recalled on Monday, during the Political Consultation Meeting between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries the 31st anniversary of the start of the Chernobyl Children program.
The meeting, which took place virtually, also made it possible to evaluate new actions to promote economic-commercial ties, cooperation and political dialogue.
At the meeting, both delegations expressed their willingness to continue to work to strengthen bilateral relations in areas of common interest, and highlighted the historic ties and solidarity that unite the two countries.
The deputy ministers addressed the current epidemiological situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibilities of collaboration in the fight against the disease, while the Ukrainian side recognized Cuba’s internationalist work at this stage and its biotechnological breakthroughs.
(Edited from Prensa Latina)