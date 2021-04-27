President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled the tragedy caused by the nuclear accident in the Ukrainian town of Chernobyl and Cuba’s collaboration in caring for the affected children.

The president recalled on his Twitter account the 35 years that have elapsed since the catastrophe in the Ukrainian city of Pripyat, on April 26, 1986, and how Cuba made made the pain of that people its own and offered treatments and cures to thousands of children.