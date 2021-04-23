23 de abril de 2021
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel reaffirms Cuba’s solidarity with St. Vincent

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday reaffirmed Cuban solidarity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines after sending a humanitarian shipment to palliate the situation caused by the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.
Cuban collaborators and diplomats, who are working in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, are showing altruism, dedication and commitment without limits. A medical brigade from Cuba’s Henry Reeve Contingent has joined them, the president wrote on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about a solidarity shipment with personal protection supplies and six doctors who joined the Cuban brigade that is working in the neighboring country.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Clair Prince received the donation in Kingstown, consisting of bottled water, water storage tanks and gas protection masks, according to Cubaminrex’s website.

The closure of the airport in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, due to the effects of the volcano’s eruption, caused a very complex operation to deliver the aid, which was possible through Venezuela, which transferred it by sea to Saint Lucia and then to its final destination.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuba denounces counterfeiting of renowned Cubita coffee brand

Pope Francis urges to promote a world without nuclear weapons

Pope Francis urges to promote a world without nuclear weapons

Scientists develop almost 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates worldwide

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *