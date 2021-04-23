Diaz-Canel reaffirms Cuba’s solidarity with St. Vincent

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday reaffirmed Cuban solidarity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines after sending a humanitarian shipment to palliate the situation caused by the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Cuban collaborators and diplomats, who are working in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, are showing altruism, dedication and commitment without limits. A medical brigade from Cuba’s Henry Reeve Contingent has joined them, the president wrote on his Twitter account.