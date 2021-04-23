Diaz-Canel reaffirms Cuba’s solidarity with St. Vincent

Los colaboradores y diplomáticos de #Cuba en #SanVicenteYLasGranadinas están dando pruebas de altruismo, entrega y compromiso sin límite. Una brigada #HenryReeve se les ha unido. #CubaNoAbandonaASusHijos https://t.co/rePeBBCZul pic.twitter.com/zPYfMqUSlm
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 22, 2021
On Wednesday, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about a solidarity shipment with personal protection supplies and six doctors who joined the Cuban brigade that is working in the neighboring country.
Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Clair Prince received the donation in Kingstown, consisting of bottled water, water storage tanks and gas protection masks, according to Cubaminrex’s website.
The closure of the airport in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, due to the effects of the volcano’s eruption, caused a very complex operation to deliver the aid, which was possible through Venezuela, which transferred it by sea to Saint Lucia and then to its final destination.