Diaz-Canel and Putin hold talks on trade and investment cooperation

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation on Jan 24, on bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

The Russian foreign ministry reported on Twitter that both leaders agreed to activate contacts at different levels, and reaffirmed the intention to continue strengthening relations.

Sostuve cordial y fructífera conversación telefónica con el Presidente Putin. Intercambiamos sobre excelente estado relaciones y desarrollo futuro vínculos en las diferentes esferas. También sobre actual situación internacional. pic.twitter.com/Rbr1WFQ4BE — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 24, 2022

The conversation also included coordination between the two countries in the international arena within the framework of the strategic partnership.

President Diaz-Canel also expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid Russia has provided to Cuba.

Recently, the foreign ministry of the Russian Federation announced that it will continue increasing pressure in the United Nations until a complete and unconditional lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is achieved.