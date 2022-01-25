25 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel and Putin hold talks on trade and investment cooperation

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation on Jan 24, on bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

The Russian foreign ministry reported on Twitter that both leaders agreed to activate contacts at different levels, and reaffirmed the intention to continue strengthening relations.

The conversation also included coordination between the two countries in the international arena within the framework of the strategic partnership.

President Diaz-Canel also expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid Russia has provided to Cuba.

Recently, the foreign ministry of the Russian Federation announced that it will continue increasing pressure in the United Nations until a complete and unconditional lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is achieved.

También te puede gustar

Presidente de Cuba se reunió con activista solidaria de EEUU

President of Cuba met with U.S. solidarity activist

Reporta Cuba mil 383 nuevos casos de COVID-19

Cuba presents new research works to fight COVID-19

Cuban leaders attend the celebration of 60th anniversary Cuba-China ties

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *