Diaz-Canel presides over school year resumption ceremony in Cuba

The school year started on Monday on site for students from all provinces, except for Pinar del Rio (western Cuba), Sancti Spiritus, Santa Cruz del Sur municipality, in Camagüey (center) and Las Tunas (eastern Cuba).

This is due to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the territories and the fact that students were administered the Cuban vaccines against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The new school year involves students from twelfth grade, in the third and fourth years at pedagogical schools, and in the third year of technical and vocational education, which makes up less than 5 percent of the total enrollment.