5 de octubre de 2021
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel presides over school year resumption ceremony in Cuba

Prensa Latina
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday presided over the ceremony for the resumption of the school year, which means the return to the classrooms of more than 84,500 students in senior grades.
The reopening ceremony was held at the recently inaugurated Carlos Rafael Rodriguez Polytechnic School, in Old Havana, where the president made a tour, the website of the Presidency reported.

The school year started on Monday on site for students from all provinces, except for Pinar del Rio (western Cuba), Sancti Spiritus, Santa Cruz del Sur municipality, in Camagüey (center) and Las Tunas (eastern Cuba).

This is due to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the territories and the fact that students were administered the Cuban vaccines against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The new school year involves students from twelfth grade, in the third and fourth years at pedagogical schools, and in the third year of technical and vocational education, which makes up less than 5 percent of the total enrollment.

