8 de abril de 2022
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel presides over Cuban Communist Party meeting in Santiago de Cuba

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel presided over the discussions of the Cuban Communist  Party members in the province of Santiago de Cuba about their performance and the role of the organization in the economic and ideological battles.

Topics such as the responsibility of the Party regarding work, interaction with Cuban youth as the continuators of the Revolution, the strengthening of the socialist state enterprise as the country’s main economic actor, food production and the fight against subversion, both physically and online, are top of the local communist agenda.

Joining the President are Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, and Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat and head of the Department of Social Services.

The assembly gathers 249 provincial delegates and 50 guests, including Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes and Hero of Labor Lazaro Exposito.

