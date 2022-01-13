13 de enero de 2022
Díaz-Canel : “Hasta siempre hermana”
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel praises Alicia Jrapko’s imprint on just causes in Cuba

por Prensa Latina

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday 12, praised the imprint left by activist Alicia Jrapko on Cuba’s struggles, a few hours after the news of her death was known in Oakland, California, on Monday 10.

On his Twitter account, the president emphasized Jrapko’s role in the battle for the return of the five Cuban antiterrorist fighters who were unjustly imprisoned in the United States, as well as the return of child Elian Gonzalez, who was also held in that country without his father’s consent.

 The head of State also referred to Jrapko’s confrontation against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which she “fought to the end.”

“#Cuba mourns the death of the tireless Argentinean fighter Alicia Jrapko, who consecrated her life to fight for justice on behalf of her missing companions (…) Goodbye, sister,” Diaz-Canel tweeted.

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 27 medical discharges 

Books by Cuban writer Alejo Carpentier published again in China

Facebook cambia de nombre y pasa a llamarse Meta (+Video)

Facebook changes its name to Meta in major rebrand

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *