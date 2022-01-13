Diaz-Canel praises Alicia Jrapko’s imprint on just causes in Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday 12, praised the imprint left by activist Alicia Jrapko on Cuba’s struggles, a few hours after the news of her death was known in Oakland, California, on Monday 10.

On his Twitter account, the president emphasized Jrapko’s role in the battle for the return of the five Cuban antiterrorist fighters who were unjustly imprisoned in the United States, as well as the return of child Elian Gonzalez, who was also held in that country without his father’s consent.

#Cuba lamenta muerte de la incansable luchadora argentina Alicia Jrapko, quien consagró su vida a luchar por la justicia en nombre de sus compañeros desaparecidos. Por el regreso de Elián, la libertad de los Cinco y contra el #Bloqueo peleó hasta el fin. Hasta siempre hermana. pic.twitter.com/yqeJKDFxux — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 12, 2022

The head of State also referred to Jrapko’s confrontation against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which she “fought to the end.”

“#Cuba mourns the death of the tireless Argentinean fighter Alicia Jrapko, who consecrated her life to fight for justice on behalf of her missing companions (…) Goodbye, sister,” Diaz-Canel tweeted.