Diaz-Canel mourns death of Bolivian ambassador to Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed on Feb 14, his condolences for the death, at the age of 68, of Bolivia’s ambassador to the island, Eduardo Pardo.

Through his Twitter account, the president sent a message to the Bolivian head of state, Luis Arce, relatives, friends and colleagues of Pardo, who “fulfilled the worthy mission of representing Bolivia in Cuba”.

Comparto tu pena hermano @LuchoXBolivia y la de los familiares, amigos y compañeros del Embajador Eduardo Pardo, que cumplía la digna misión de representar a #Bolivia en #Cuba https://t.co/pnmQMYeaxz — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 14, 2022

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that nation informed that the ambassador passed away this Sunday after weeks of struggle to recover his health.

The Foreign Ministry also conveyed its condolences to the family of the economist and university professor, who was elected ambassador to Cuba by Arce in the middle of last year.

In his Twitter account, the Bolivian president expressed that “we received with deep sorrow the news of the death of the comrade of struggle and friend of the PS-1 (Socialist Party-1)”.

“It hurts very much the departure of a brilliant economist and academic committed to just causes. Our condolences to his family,” said the head of state.

Pardo was also general manager of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) in 2006, an entity where he worked for 18 years, the foreign ministry statement reported.