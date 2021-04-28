28 de abril de 2021
Diaz-Canel and Lopez Obrador hold talks to closer relations

Cuba’s and Mexico’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, respectively, on Tuesday 27, held talks and ratified their willingness to strengthen relations.
Cuba’s head of State tweeted so, ‘I thanked our healthcare collaborators for their compliments.’

Earlier, Lopez Obrador had announced that he would call his Cuban counterpart to thank the collaboration of hundreds of Cuban healthcare experts in the fight against COVID-19.

‘We update on vaccination candidates,’ wrote Cuba’s president on Twitter.

Diaz-Canel described his conversation with Lopez Obrador as affectionate and cordial, to whom ‘I expressed recognition for his work for the integration of Our America,’ he stated.

‘We ratify the will to continue strengthening our historic relations,’ Cuba’s leader concluded.

