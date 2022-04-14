14 de abril de 2022
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel highlights benefits of Cuba’s controls and audits

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez stressed on Twitter that prevention and education should be at the root of the inspections and audits carried out in the country and pointed out that it is not just a matter of checking things but of teaching everyone to strengthen internal control and improve prevention.

 During the annual evaluation meeting of the Comptroller General’s Office of the Republic, the President praised the entity’s results in 2021 and gave it new missions for the present year, in line with the challenges facing Cuba nowadays and the transformations currently under way.

Díaz-Canel recognized that every step of the directors and specialists of the Comptroller’s Office and its more than 7,300 auditors reveals their sense of responsibility and commitment to the Revolution, as well as their vocation for self-improvement, as evidenced by the guidelines and methodologies they devised to control or audit a certain program or emerging task.

También te puede gustar

Cuba highlights UNICEF support in response to pandemic in the country

Expertos publican conclusiones sobre suceso en atmósfera de Cuba

Experts publish conclusions on atmospheric event in Cuba

Cuban President condems violations of Human Rights in Guantanamo Bay  Military Base

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Contact Us

-->