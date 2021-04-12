Diaz-Canel highlights 60 years of children’s daycare centers in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted the six decades of children’s daycare centers, educational institutions that have contributed to women’s incorporation into society.

Soñar y continuar un país: 60 aniversario de la fundación de los círculos infantiles, un hecho de amor, emancipación y de justicia social, impulsado por Vilma en la Revolución. Felicitaciones y el homenaje a fundadoras y trabajadoras de esta inmensa obra humana. #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/xcYCMhw7ku — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 10, 2021

On his Twitter account, the head of State described the founding of those centers, on April 10, 1961, as ‘an act of love, emancipation and social justice’, and noted the boost given to them by then Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC) President Vilma Espin.