12 de abril de 2021
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel highlights 60 years of children’s daycare centers in Cuba

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted the six decades of children’s daycare centers, educational institutions that have contributed to women’s incorporation into society.

On his Twitter account, the head of State described the founding of those centers, on April 10, 1961, as ‘an act of love, emancipation and social justice’, and noted the boost given to them by then Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC) President Vilma Espin.

‘Congratulations and the tribute to the female founders and workers of that huge human work,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Children’s daycare centers were created to provide care to children under school age to allow their mothers to work.

There are 1,086 such institutions nationwide that provide care to more than 137,500 children.

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Confirman en Cuba 38 nuevos casos con COVID-19

Cuba reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 79 medical discharges 

Cuba denounces at UNESCO US blockade impact on COVID-19 times

Children also develop after-effects of COVID-19, expert warns

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *