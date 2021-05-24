24 de mayo de 2021
Diaz-Canel highlights 58 anniversary of Cuban medical cooperation

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday 23, highlighted the role of solidarity and cooperation to overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
On his Twitter official account, the president underscored the ‘humanistic transcendence’ of that  medical support for nations, and recalled the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who paved the way to Cuba’s international collaboration in the health sector by sending a medical brigade to Algeria on May 23, 1963.

‘Life is proving that if there are no solidarity and cooperation; if there are no public policies targeted, in the first place, at people, it is very difficult to overcome such complex problems like the pandemic,’ the head of State tweeted.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel acknowledged the members of the Henry Reeve Brigades of Physicians specialized in situations of disasters and serious epidemic, who, distributed in 57 groups, have assisted 40 countries and territories to fight the health emergency.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

