Diaz-Canel highlights 58 anniversary of Cuban medical cooperation

Experiencias de los brigadistas Henry Reeve que enfrentaron la #COVID19 en México y Panamá confirman trascendencia humanista de la solidaridad cubana. #Fidel abrió el camino con brigada en Argelia hace 58 años. #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/vpXy69QWyL
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 23, 2021
‘Life is proving that if there are no solidarity and cooperation; if there are no public policies targeted, in the first place, at people, it is very difficult to overcome such complex problems like the pandemic,’ the head of State tweeted.
In another tweet, Diaz-Canel acknowledged the members of the Henry Reeve Brigades of Physicians specialized in situations of disasters and serious epidemic, who, distributed in 57 groups, have assisted 40 countries and territories to fight the health emergency.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)