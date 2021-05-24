Diaz-Canel highlights 58 anniversary of Cuban medical cooperation

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday 23, highlighted the role of solidarity and cooperation to overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his Twitter official account, the president underscored the ‘humanistic transcendence’ of that medical support for nations, and recalled the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who paved the way to Cuba’s international collaboration in the health sector by sending a medical brigade to Algeria on May 23, 1963.