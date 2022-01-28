28 de enero de 2022
Presidente de Cuba continúa diálogos con la población
Inglés | English

Cuban President Diaz-Canel heads government visit to Pinar del Rio

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel led on Jan 27 a government visit to the province of Pinar del Rio to evaluate the progress of economic and social programs currently under way.

On the social network Twitter, the president stressed that the tour, together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the members of the Council of Ministers, is another opportunity to meet with the people and visit communities, workplaces and universities, places where creative resistance is born.

 The visit began in the provincial capital’s neighborhood called 5 de Septiembre, which is now undergoing rehabilitation actions and where Diaz-Canel had an exchange with residents and witnessed the progress of the works involving house repairs, the construction of streets and sidewalks, and the improvement of the water supply and public lighting services.

He stressed that it is essential to get everyone engaged in the effort to deal not only with their material needs but also to enrich their spirituality and make them less vulnerable.

With the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases by the end of 2021, the Cuban Government resumed its provincial visits as part of a method of work that favors direct contacts between the top leaders and the people in tours that the Cuban head of state recently described as an enriching mechanism of popular dialogue.

También te puede gustar

Iniciará balance de trabajo en organizaciones campesinas de Cienfuegos

Cuba holds economic-productive campaign to contribute boosting the economy

lucha contra el dengue

Cuba convenes a virtual event aimed to update world specialists on dengue and other arboviruses

Realizan centrales azucareros de Cienfuegos ejercicios con vista a próxima molida

Cuba is repairing equipment for 2021-2022 sugar harvest

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *