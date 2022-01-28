Cuban President Diaz-Canel heads government visit to Pinar del Rio

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel led on Jan 27 a government visit to the province of Pinar del Rio to evaluate the progress of economic and social programs currently under way.

On the social network Twitter, the president stressed that the tour, together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the members of the Council of Ministers, is another opportunity to meet with the people and visit communities, workplaces and universities, places where creative resistance is born.

El diálogo con nuestro pueblo ha sido una máxima del Gobierno cubano. Esta visita gubernamental a #PinardelRio, barrio adentro, nos confirma que el mejor tiempo en la agenda de trabajo de los cuadros es el que se destina a caminar el país. #CubaVivehttps://t.co/uZh5tamPhF — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2022

The visit began in the provincial capital’s neighborhood called 5 de Septiembre, which is now undergoing rehabilitation actions and where Diaz-Canel had an exchange with residents and witnessed the progress of the works involving house repairs, the construction of streets and sidewalks, and the improvement of the water supply and public lighting services.

He stressed that it is essential to get everyone engaged in the effort to deal not only with their material needs but also to enrich their spirituality and make them less vulnerable.

With the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases by the end of 2021, the Cuban Government resumed its provincial visits as part of a method of work that favors direct contacts between the top leaders and the people in tours that the Cuban head of state recently described as an enriching mechanism of popular dialogue.