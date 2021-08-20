20 de agosto de 2021
El Centro para el Control Estatal de Medicamentos, Equipos y Dispositivos Médicos (CECMED) aprobó el primer ensayo clínico a ejecutarse en el país en población pediátrica
Inglés | English

Díaz-Canel: Finlay has been paid the most beautiful tribute

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias
On Wednesday 18, it was reported that two doses of the aforesaid candidate administered to teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 were enough to raise their antibody count to a level equivalent of three doses in adults.Carlos Juan Finlay de Barres (1833-1915) discovered that the female Aedes aegypti mosquito was the transmitter of yellow fever. He ranks among the six most famous microbiologists in history.

Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Agencia Cubana de Noticias. Acumula mas de cuatro décadas de trayectoria en Cuba y mas de 20 años llevando al mundo las principales noticias del acontecer nacional durante las 24 horas del día, mediante su división Web ACN.

Ver todas las entradas de Agencia Cubana de Noticias →

También te puede gustar

Cuban President congrats Julio Casar La Cruz for his gold medal

Cuban beach resort of Varadero reopened with British tourists

Hurricane Iota hit Nicaragua with extreme winds and tidal surge

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *