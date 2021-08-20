Díaz-Canel: Finlay has been paid the most beautiful tribute

On Wednesday 18, it was reported that two doses of the aforesaid candidate administered to teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 were enough to raise their antibody count to a level equivalent of three doses in adults.Carlos Juan Finlay de Barres (1833-1915) discovered that the female Aedes aegypti mosquito was the transmitter of yellow fever. He ranks among the six most famous microbiologists in history.
Agencia Cubana de Noticias
Agencia Cubana de Noticias. Acumula mas de cuatro décadas de trayectoria en Cuba y mas de 20 años llevando al mundo las principales noticias del acontecer nacional durante las 24 horas del día, mediante su división Web ACN.