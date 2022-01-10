10 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel evokes the Tarara crime 30 years after the event of vandalism

por Prensa Latina

 Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez evoked on Jan 9, the 30th anniversary of the Tarara crime in which four young combatants who were defending the Cuban coasts lost their lives.

The president quoted in his official Twitter account a phrase of the leader of the Cuban Revolution in the memorial service given to Rolando Perez Quintosa, in February 1992, when he said: «Murdering unarmed and tied men is simply monstrous».

“Thirty years later, #Cuba remembers the facts with a strong sense of pain and outrage,” the head of state stressed in his post.

Perez Quintosa was one of the four young victims of the atrocious events of Tarara, mortally wounded that bloody dawn of January 9 by four bullets that compromised his vital organs. He resisted 37 days between life and death and was the object of the permanent concern of his people and the tireless efforts of Cuban doctors and scientists who fought an unprecedented battle for his life.

His three comrades that day were killed on site with AKM rifle blasts at point blank range during the atrocious act committed by criminals who were trying to leave the country illegally, encouraged by the U.S.-based Cuban mafia.

