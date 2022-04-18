Diaz-Canel evokes Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Raul Roa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday 18, evoked the birthday of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, who is considered the Father of the Homeland and who marked with his example the beginning of the war for independence from Spain.
On his Twitter account, the president also marked the 115th birthday of revolutionary, intellectual and former Foreign Minister Raul Roa, whose diplomatic battles made him be recognized as the Chancellor of Dignity.
The #PadreDeLaPatria (Father of the Homeland) was born 203 years ago, and the #CancillerDeLaDignidad (Chancellor of Dignity) was born 115 years ago. Their human values, patriotism and Cubanness, make one an heir of the other and all of us heirs of them, Diaz-Canel tweeted.
Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.