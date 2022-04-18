Diaz-Canel evokes Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Raul Roa

On his Twitter account, the president also marked the 115th birthday of revolutionary, intellectual and former Foreign Minister Raul Roa, whose diplomatic battles made him be recognized as the Chancellor of Dignity.

The #PadreDeLaPatria (Father of the Homeland) was born 203 years ago, and the #CancillerDeLaDignidad (Chancellor of Dignity) was born 115 years ago. Their human values, patriotism and Cubanness, make one an heir of the other and all of us heirs of them, Diaz-Canel tweeted.