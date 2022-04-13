Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban scientists recognized as Labor Heroes

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, on Tuesday 12, congratulated 13 eminent scientists who received Honorary Title of Heroes of Labor by decree.

“Thank you very much, Heroes of Cuba. You all, as I have said several times, helped save the country. Honor them, honor us. #VamosConTodo,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

Muchas gracias, Héroes de #Cuba. Ustedes, como he dicho varias veces, ayudaron a salvar el país. Honrarlos, nos honra. #VamosConTodo https://t.co/pLGU84pywK — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 12, 2022

This honarary title acknowledges the hard work of Agustin Lage, Eduardo Martinez, Jose Luis Fernandez, Tania Combret, Luis Saturnino Herrera, Mitchel Josehp Valdes-Sosa, Raul Casero, Iran Millán, Maria Elvira Davila, Luis Paneque, Martha Zoe Lemus, Francisca Holder and Modesto Samon.

In this regard, the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma) pointed out on Twitter that “it had received the news with pride and satisfaction.”

For his part, First Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo tweeted that it was a recognition of the dedication, talent and commitment for so many years making Fidel Castro’s legacy on Cuban Biotechnology a reality.

“Congratulations to the BioCubaFarma scientists for the Title of “Republic of Cuba Labor Hero ,” he reiterated.