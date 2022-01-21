21 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel congratulates Barbados Prime Minister after election victory

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated on Jan 20, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on her election victory on Wednesday.

Through his official Twitter account, Diaz-Canel wished success to Mottley’s administration, currently in office, and reiterated Cuba’s will to keep strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

With the Barbados Labor Party (BLP)’s victory in the general elections held in the Caribbean island, Prime Minister Mia Mottley was re-elected for a new term.

According to the preliminary official results, the BLP has won so far 18 of the 30 constituencies in dispute in the first election held since the country broke ties with the British
crown.
Last November, Barbados became the youngest republic in the world after renouncing Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom as head of state and getting rid of its hitherto colonial status.

También te puede gustar

US-Cuba Friendshipment Caravan will arrive in Cuba

Escuela de Cienfuegos asociada a la UNESCO lucirá mejores galas

UNESCO associated school starts restoration process in Cienfuegos

Dirigentes cubanos saludan Día de la Independencia en Vietnam

Cuban leaders greet Independence Day in Vietnam

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *