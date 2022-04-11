Diaz-Canel condemns animal abuse, urges enforcement of Cuba’s decree

On July 10, 2021, Decree-Law No. 31/2021 on Animal Welfare and its Regulations Decree 38/2021 came into force, regulations related to the duty of citizens to protect natural resources, flora and fauna, and ensure the conservation of a healthy environment.

In recent days, users of social networks and the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture denounced and repudiated an act of animal abuse that occurred during a rodeo at the 23rd edition of the International Agroindustrial Food Fair Fiagrop 2022.

Recently that Ministry announced the sanctions contemplated within the legislation that were applied to those involved in that act of animal abuse.