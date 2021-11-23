Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez described on Twitter on Nov 22, the regional and municipal elections held this Sunday in Venezuela, where the United Socialist Party (PSUV) won 20 of the 23 governorships in dispute, as a «victory of the Venezuelan people».

In his message, the Cuban leader also referred to this achievement as Chavista, Bolivarian and revolutionary.

Victoria chavista, bolivariana y revolucionaria del pueblo venezolano. pic.twitter.com/A7nLj6HOY8 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 22, 2021

According to information aired by Telesur, Pedro Calzadilla, president of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), announced that the PSUV had won in the states of Amazonas, Anzoategui, Apure, Aragua, Barinas, Carabobo, Delta Amacuro, Falcon, Guarico, La Guaira, Lara, Merida, Miranda, Monagas, Portuguesa, Sucre, Táchira, Trujillo and Yaracuy.