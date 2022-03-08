8 de marzo de 2022
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel attends the annual assessment of Cuban Ministry of Culture

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the country, attends the assessment of the work of the ministry of culture in 2021, which takes place today at the Jose Marti National Library, in Havana.

The meeting is attended by Alpidio Alonso Grau, Minister of Culture, along with personalities of the arts and members of institutions and organizations of the sector in the country.

«With deep gratitude for the work done, artists and intellectuals who passed away in the difficult year of 2021 are remembered in the first minute of the meeting,» he assured.

“In 2021 the #COVID19 caused the suspension of face-to-face programming, but there was no cultural blackout in #Cuba. There were 479 online concerts and more than 100 video clips. Television broadcast concerts and plays, among other activities, he added.

Culture as shield and sword of the nation, recalls another of the tweets, on the importance of that sector for the present and future of the Cuban people, and which constitutes core of the discussions at this meeting.

También te puede gustar

Cuban President  heads government visit to Guantanamo

Vacunación antiCOVID-19 bajo contingencia climatológica en Cuba

Over 2,100,000 Cubans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Parlamento de Cuba expresa condolencias ante deceso de David Sassoli

Cuban National Assembly Regrets Passing of European Parliament President

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Contact Us

-->