Diaz-Canel acknowledges work of Cuban youths against COVID-19

Cuba is going through the most complex epidemiological situation since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

On previous occasions, the head of State has highlighted the work of Cuban youths in isolation centers and red zones.

Recently, Diaz-Canel met with 100 young people from different walks of society, with whom he shared their visions to build a better country.

‘You have to listen to them as the most important people they are,’ the president tweeted at the time.

The United Nations General Assembly declared August 12 International Youth Day, a date that promotes the participation of young people in all areas of society to solve the challenges they face every day