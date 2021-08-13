13 de agosto de 2021
Diaz-Canel acknowledges work of Cuban youths against COVID-19

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday 12, sent ‘a very special  acknowledgment  to Cuban youths who are fighting COVID-19  in the country, on the occasion of International Youth Day.

 On his Twitter account, the president highlighted the work of ‘young people who are fighting with extraordinary courage the peak of the pandemic in #Cuba, from hospitals, isolation centers, medical offices and wherever they are needed.

Cuba is going through the most complex epidemiological situation since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

On previous occasions, the head of State has highlighted the work of Cuban youths in isolation centers and red zones.

Recently, Diaz-Canel met with 100 young people from different walks of society, with whom he shared their visions to build a better country.

‘You have to listen to them as the most important people they are,’ the president tweeted at the time.

The United Nations General Assembly declared August 12 International Youth Day, a date that promotes the participation of young people in all areas of society to solve the challenges they face every day

